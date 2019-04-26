R500k needed for repairs as East London community hall ‘stripped bit by bit’
The vandalised NU10 community hall in Mdantsane will cost Buffalo City Metro (BCM) up to R500,000 in repairs after the multi-purpose facility was stripped of its roof, copper piping and tiles.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.