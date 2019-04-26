Mongameli Bobani only a 'caretaker mayor' - Floyd Shivambu

Mongameli Bobani is a caretaker mayor, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu declared as he addressed party members and supporters in Port Elizabeth's Bethelsdorp on Friday.

"[On August 27] we took a decision to put a caretaker mayor called Bobani. He is a caretaker mayor. We have just given him space for now.

"Immediately after the elections we are going to assess to say maybe we must take over this government, this municipality, because we have made a decision to take over Tshwane," Shivambu said.

The EFF, which previously supported the DA after the 2016 municipal elections, helped the ANC, UDM, United Front, AIC and PA in removing Athol Trollip as mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay through a no confidence motion.

A new coalition was then formed made up of ANC, UDM, AIC and United Front. They govern with the help of the EFF in the council as the current coalition does not have the majority numbers.