Mongameli Bobani only a 'caretaker mayor' - Floyd Shivambu
Mongameli Bobani is a caretaker mayor, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu declared as he addressed party members and supporters in Port Elizabeth's Bethelsdorp on Friday.
"[On August 27] we took a decision to put a caretaker mayor called Bobani. He is a caretaker mayor. We have just given him space for now.
"Immediately after the elections we are going to assess to say maybe we must take over this government, this municipality, because we have made a decision to take over Tshwane," Shivambu said.
The EFF, which previously supported the DA after the 2016 municipal elections, helped the ANC, UDM, United Front, AIC and PA in removing Athol Trollip as mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay through a no confidence motion.
A new coalition was then formed made up of ANC, UDM, AIC and United Front. They govern with the help of the EFF in the council as the current coalition does not have the majority numbers.
Shivambu: "We said the ANC is too corrupt and doesn't add value. We agreed that Athol Trollip must be mayor but he thought he was God and could not be advised. We told him the budget of NMB must prioritize poor people and he said its not his priority"— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 26, 2019
Shivambu: "After the elections we'll sit down and assess things and we might put a EFF mayor here and we might do the same in Tshwane. We must remove them (DA) everywhere. We'll show them that they never won elections, not elected to be in Gov alone." #Elections2019— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 26, 2019
Shivambu said leading up to the municipal elections, they had agreed that the ANC was too corrupt, did not add value and did not deal with people who committed crimes.
"We agreed that Athol Trollip must be mayor but he thought he was God and could not be advised. We told him the budget of Nelson Mandela Bay must prioritize poor people and he [allegedly] said it's not his priority.
"We said to Athol Trollip that all these security guards, all the cleaners who worked for the municipality through a tender system must be insourced and he refused to do that then we said we cannot have a mayor who does not listen to the EFF.
"After we removed him, all those security guards who earned peanuts, who used to earn R3000, are now earning R8000 and above thanks to the EFF," Shivambu said.
Shivambu appeals to voters to give the EFF a chance to govern. "I can tell you that after the elections gangsterism will not exist. The police seem to be scared of gangsters. We'll clean our streets of illegal guns and it must be a severe crime to carry a illegal gun."— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) April 26, 2019