Young man beaten to death, dumped
Shocking details of vicious JBay murder emerge in court
Shocking details of how a young man was beaten to death in Jeffreys Bay before his body was dragged 90m to the back of a building and then dumped emerged for the first time in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.