'They're milking us': Vodacom, MTN data findings revive #DataMustFall
The Competition Commission's finding that Vodacom and MTN charged users more for data compared to other countries did not surprise many on social media, reviving the #DataMustFall conversation.
On Wednesday, the Competition Commission released a report which revealed that telecomm giants MTN and Vodacom were charging South Africans more for data in comparison to other countries.
In 2016, the commission opened an inquiry into data costs in response to the #DataMustFall movement.
Radio personalities Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe and Gareth Cliff took the matter to parliament to advocate for lower data costs.
The report found that poorer consumers were being subjected to more exploitation than wealthier customers. Consumers were charged more for smaller bundles.
The commission has given the service providers until June to respond.
MTN and Vodacom trended on social media, with some threatening to terminate their relationships with the service providers.
South Africans have been complaining about data prices for YEARS. Competition Commission coming out to tell us MTN & VODACOM are ripping our people off is nothing new.— THOMAS MABASO ?? (@ThomasMabaso92) April 25, 2019
They're useless. Instead of telling us about what they're going to do, they tell what we already know.
Competition Commission folding arms doing nothing as Data consumers are ripped by Vodacom and Mtn pic.twitter.com/NfHmwbKm0u— Makhonatsohle (@makhonatsohle) April 25, 2019
The Competition Commission is toothless,hence these companies will continue to fix prices,overcharge consumers,and only be slapped with a fine accounting to a fraction of their ill-gotten revenue.— thommy molala (@molala_thommy) April 25, 2019
"We been knew".— ??Mahlombe III (@MahlombeIII) April 25, 2019
The competition Commission needs teeth and speed.
Data, of comparable speeds, is significantly cheap in other parts of Africa.
Vodacom and MTN should be boycotted outta business those greedy fools.#DataMustFall— ?LIFE IS GOOD? (@zakes_ngidi) April 24, 2019
Tbh what Competition Commission has released in its preliminary report is public knowledge, Vodacom and MTN have been milking us for whatever it's worth since the BIS stopped being a thing— His Excellency (@eemz_effekt) April 24, 2019
As from today I have decided to leave @MTNza as my service provider as they have been found by the Competition Commission as the most expensive service provide. With their arrogant counterpart @Vodacom. Hello @TelkomZA ?— Mkhokheli Bandla ?? (@Mkho_Bandla) April 25, 2019