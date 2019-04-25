At a press briefing in Cape Town on Thursday‚ Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen distributed a document that showed that the budget requirements for this year's presidential inauguration amounted to R120m. The event will be held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria after the May 8 general elections.

The document‚ which was discussed at a meeting of the multi-party task team on the establishment of the sixth parliament‚ states that parliament would "engage and negotiate with the presidency to have parliament's costs accommodated in the R120m budget".

Ramaphosa's office announced a fortnight ago that the presidential inauguration ceremony had‚ for the first time since 1994‚ been moved from the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria to Loftus to allow for greater public participation. It also coincided with the celebration of Africa Day on May 25.

But the DA has slated the presidency for the related expenditure‚ saying it was wasteful and a clear demonstration that Ramaphosa was paying lip service to restrained use of public funds.

Steenhuisen said the expenditure was misdirected at a time when the economy was showing weak performance.

He said asking municipalities to carry the cost of busing in people to Pretoria was simply unnecessary at a time when some of them were struggling to pay salaries.