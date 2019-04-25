New era for The Herald and Weekend Post

Stead is one of the company’s longest-serving employees, having joined as an Evening Post and Weekend Post reporter in February 1978.

The Evening Post eventually closed down in November 2000.

“I am nostalgic about the happy times with colleagues here – about the news scoops we had, about the good friends I made here, about being part of presenting the news to the public every day.

“I will miss being able to view the bay and harbour as I drive along the freeway to work,” Stead said about the old building.

“But it’s time to move to newer premises that are designed for the way we work now, a computer-based operation.

“This [Newspaper House] building was designed for the workplace in the early 1950s and tends to be damp, built as it is on the Baakens River flood plain.”

February 2 1990 is one of Stead’s most memorable days in history.

“I was chief sub-editor for the Evening Post [at the time] and designed the news pages when then president FW de Klerk announced the unbanning of [banned] political parties, the release of Nelson Mandela and other startling reforms,” she said.

“We will never see another day like that in South African newspapers.

“I had that day’s page 1 and 3 framed, and they hang on my passage wall at home.”

The Herald and Weekend Post general manager Nadeem Joshua said: “The media industry is changing, and changing quickly.

“As Tiso Blackstar The Herald, we have needed to adapt and that meant changing how we operate as a business.”

He said the company, over the past five years, had invested in digital platforms, “as well as our internal systems, to continue delivering great products and quality content that our audiences demand”.

“For many of the employees, this change will bring about mixed emotions as we have been operating from Newspaper House for over 60 years.

“We are confident that the new space will become home for another 60 years and beyond,” Joshua said.

“To all the staff and the teams that have made this possible, thank you.”