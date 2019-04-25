Municipal worker in hot water over meters

A Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality water and sanitation worker was arrested after being caught trying to allegedly sell new water meters to a scrap dealer in Sydenham.

Saveriano Stephens, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Wednesday where he was released on R300 bail.

Police said Stephens is accused of allegedly trying to sell suspected stolen water meters valued at about R35,000.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the bust came after members of the bomb disposal unit noticed Stephens driving a municipal car which he parked outside a scrap metal dealer in Cresswell Road, Sydenham.

“Members watched the vehicle and saw a person get out with two bags. The man walked into the scrap dealership premises followed by police,” she said.

“The man left the bag on the floor and went to stand outside the office. While police made inquiries about the bag, the man hastily left the premises.”

Naidu said when police inspected the bags, they found 60 new water meters.

“Further investigations led police to the municipal office in Kabega Park where they spotted the suspect. The supervisor identified the water meters as belonging to them,” she said.

“The employee [Stephens] was arrested and detained.”

Naidu said more charges and arrests are expected to follow.

The case was remanded to June.