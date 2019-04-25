J-Bay vehicle testing cashier arrested as Hawks swoop on alleged syndicate

A former Jeffreys Bay vehicle testing centre cashier was arrested this week as part of an investigation into a syndicate allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

The woman, 36, will appear in the Vredenburg magistrate's court on Thursday, together with four others, who were arrested in March.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the woman’s arrest comes after the investigation revealed she allegedly captured the applications onto the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNaTIS).

“These applications were for Western Cape vehicles, allegedly issued with roadworthy certificates without ever being present at the said vehicle testing station for examination,” Nkwalase said.

The bust is part of a joint operation between the Western Capes Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and the Western Cape department of transport and public works.

In March, Sinenhlanhla Buthelezi, 26, Mariam Abdullah Majiet, 31, Samantha Christal Hughes, 40, and Kgomotso Comfort Masindi, 37, were arrested in Cape Town, Jeffreys Bay and Port Elizabeth for alleged fraud and corruption linked to a syndicate implicated in processing fraudulent vehicle roadworthy certificates.

At the time, all four were released on R2,000 bail by the Vredenburg magistrate’s court.

Nkwalase said more arrests are expected as the probe continues.