Body found in Chatty River

The body of an unknown man was found floating in the Chatty River near Soweto on Sea at about 4pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the unidentified man has been dead for more than a week.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said a group of children playing in the river spotted the body and alerted police.

“The cause of death is unknown at this stage. The man was fully clothed and had been in the water for more than a week,” he said.

“No identification was found on the body.”

Rheeder said the man was believed to be in his mid-thirties.

An inquest investigation is under way pending the postmortem.