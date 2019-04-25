1,000 mourners at church service for victims of KZN Easter tragedies

More than a thousand people gathered at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KwaZulu-Natal for a memorial service for 18 people who died in two separate Easter tragedies.

Last Thursday night, 13 people - 12 woman and a 10-year-old boy - died and 16 others were injured when a wall collapsed at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, near Empangeni.

More than 50 women had been asleep in the building following a church service on the eve of Good Friday. A violent storm swept through the area just after 10pm, collapsing the wall.