News

Recipients start tattoo organ donation drive

PREMIUM
By Alex Patrick - 24 April 2019

Two Johannesburg organ recipients hope a simple quotation mark will help organ donors have the last word, even if they are unable to speak.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
Hoërskool Driehoek victims remembered as they are laid to rest

Most Read

X