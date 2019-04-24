News

Homeless, cold and destitute

Destructive fire leaves 10 facing uncertain future

PREMIUM
By Zizonke May - 24 April 2019

Huddled in a small, cold bungalow, four Uitenhage women sit and talk about their uncertain future.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
Hoërskool Driehoek victims remembered as they are laid to rest

Most Read

X