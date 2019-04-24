Heavy rains’ deadly toll
More than 30 die in floods and mudslides in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal
At least 33 people have died in flooding and mudslides triggered by torrential rains that have battered KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape since Monday – and the death toll is expected to rise.
