Families of KZN church collapse victims to identify loved ones

The heartbroken families of 13 worshippers who died when a portion of a wall at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, near Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, collapsed last week are expected to identify the remains of their loved ones on Tuesday.

The wall collapsed on April 18 at around 10pm as the congregants gathered for a service ahead of the Easter weekend.

Five more people were critically injured and taken to hospital, while 11 others with minor injuries were treated at the Ngwelezane Clinic in Empangeni.

“Bereaved families will [on April 23] make their way to the Richards Bay Medico-Legal Mortuary to identify the remains of their loved ones who passed away when a portion of the church building belonging to members of the Pentecostal Holiness Church collapsed recently, claiming the lives of 13 congregants,” said Robert McKenzie, provincial emergency services spokesperson.

McKenzie said the process of identifying the deceased would commence at 9am in Richards Bay, after a short prayer service.