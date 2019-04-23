Bay disaster management on high alert for flooding

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's disaster management unit is on high alert as heavy rain continues to pour around the metro.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, mayor Mongameli Bobani said disaster management officers were out in different areas across the city to assess the situation, focusing specifically on floodplain areas.

"I have advised the Unit to put the Joint Operations Centre on standby for any eventuality, from now until the situation clears.

"Fortunately, we have not yet received any reports of incidents in relations to the rain and floods. We call on those residents that may be affected by the heavy rainfalls or floods to immediately contact the Disaster Management Centre at 0800 205050," Bobani said.

He said he was delighted by the rain as the city was still under water restrictions and the catchment dams are relatively low.

"The information received from South African Weather Services indicates that more rain is expected during the course of the day, with heavy showers towards late afternoon. We are also very pleased that the rain has managed to reach the catchment areas.

"Having said that, we are aware that due to the backlog in housing delivery, some of our residents still live in shacks and stressed areas. Heavy rain poses great risks to them - damage to their valuables and even the possible endangerment of lives.

"It is for this reason that I have called on the municipality's disaster management unit to be on alert and closely monitor the situation," Bobani said.