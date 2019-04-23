At least 22 targeted murders over nine weeks

Over nine weeks between January and March, at least 22 people were killed in targeted fashion in one of the bloodiest bursts of violence in the Bay’s townships.

The deadly spree, which exposed the deadly criminal underworld operating in Nelson Mandela Bay, was sparked by murder of two men in January.

Here is a timeline of the 22 murders:

● January 28: Baba Ningi, 48, was shot dead in Koyana Street, Zwide, while Nkululeko Gcakasi, 44, was shot a few hours later in Tshiwula Street, New Brighton.

● January 30: Maureen Ntamo, 37, was shot while walking in Tshangana Street, New Brighton.

● February 1: Themba Makalima, 25, and Sabelo Ngquphe, 30, were gunned down inside a small vegetable shop in Tshiwula Street, New Brighton.

● February 2: The body of Ludwe Papu, 42, was found in Kani Street, Veeplaas.

● February 3: James Pietersen, 42, was killed in his house in Deco Street, Uitenhage while Vuyani Ndike, 40, was shot dead in Tshiwula Street, New Brighton. Pamela Ngamlana, 27, was also shot dead on this day.

● February 20: Seven-month-old Asesakhe was shot dead alongside her father, Siyabulela Vena, 40, in their Mabaso Street house in Soweto-on-Sea.

● March 2: Mkhuseli Yani, 40, was killed inside a tavern in Chalumna Street, Motherwell.

● March 11: Sithethokuhle Mqhayisa, 26, was shot dead in Avenue A, New Brighton.

● March 12: Smith Sunday, 44, was gunned down on the corner of Govan Mbeki Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Central.

● March 12: Lolwethu Mbombo, 23, was shot at close range. He managed to crawl into a garden in Buyambo Street, Kwazakhele, where he later died. Mamiya Ntshanyana, 20, was shot dead while sitting in a taxi in Lawrence Vinqi Road in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage.

● March 17: Luvuyo Plaatjies, 34, was gunned down in the garage of a house in Mbane Street, Zwide.

● March 19: Sinethemba Dumezweni, 23, Sisipho Pongolo, 34, and Siyamthanda Nonkonyana, 20, were shot dead near Walmer Primary School.

● March 22: Mbuzeli Ngalo, 47, was killed in his house in Magxaki Street, Kwazakhele while Zola Ndamase, 54, was killed in his house in Khumbani Street, Soweto-on-Sea.