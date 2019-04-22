'We are still crying': Anger at poor public services 25 years into SA's democracy

Inside the conical brick tower looming over Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, Busi Hlatshwayo thoughtfully studies 10 giant bronze slabs announcing the core principles of SA's Freedom Charter.

She pauses at one that declares: "The people shall share in the country's wealth!" and remarks wryly: "Where is that wealth?"

Hlatshwayo then slowly recites another: "There shall be houses, security and comfort!"

"Where (is the) comfort?" the 79-year-old asks. "Instead, we are still crying."

Hlatshwayo hails from Kliptown inSoweto. Many people here live in crowded, makeshift homes built with corrugated iron sheets and other rudimentary materials.

Several families share a single, outside toilet.

"All these things written (here), none of them have been done," Hlatshwayo said, pointing at the triangular bronze slabs arranged to form an imposing, gleaming circle at the monument's heart.