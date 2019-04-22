Cafés serve youngsters in the Cape a main course that tastes of hope

Since passing matric more than three years ago, Axola Dungulu, 22, has never worked for more than two months in any one job.

"The longest contract that I ever got was a two-month admin job. The few odd jobs that I did only lasted for a month, and occasionally I would do people's hair just to keep myself occupied," she said.

Growing up in the poverty-stricken Cape Town community of Khayelitsha harmed her self-esteem, she said, and a lack of role models "made me to feel less worthy" of anything good.

But Dungulu has just started her own business selling beauty products that she delivers to her clients.

She gives credit for her new entrepreneurial passion to a youth café – an initiative of the Western Cape social development department – which equipped her with skills either to find a job or start a business.

Each of the province’s 12 youth cafés provides after-school care and tutoring in life skills and school subjects such as maths. The cafés are operated by a non-governmental organisations under contract to the department.