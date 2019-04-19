EL pastor arrested for sexual assault of 12 congregants

Just hours before Good Friday is celebrated in churches across the country, a prominent East London pastor has been arrested for 12 counts of sexual assault.

The pastor, who cannot be named until his first appearance in court, was arrested at his East London home on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Captain Hazel Mqala confirmed the arrest. Mqala said a number of female congregants from the 40-year-old pastor's church had opened cases against him.

“He will remain in police custody in Fleet Street until his appearance at the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday,” said Mqala.

This is a developing story.