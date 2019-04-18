Radio stations taking up call

Five radio stations across rural Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have signed up to promote storytelling and to build children’s literacy in collaboration with Nal’ibali, SA’s reading-for-enjoyment campaign.

Nal’ibali has a dream of giving all children in SA access to stories in their home languages. It is a dream that is slowly becoming a reality, thanks in part to their “Story Powered Schools” initiative, made possible by the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) and implemented in collaboration with the department of basic education.

Launched in 2017 in the districts of Ugu and Uthukela in KwaZulu-Natal, and Maluti and Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, the project has worked with 720 schools in that time.

2018 saw schools from iLembe and Umgungundlovu in KwaZulu-Natal, and Mt Ayliff and Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape participate, and this year, because of high demand and good working relationships, the project returns to its original districts to work with a new group of schools.

With the support of Radio Sunny South, Nqubeko Community Radio, Alfred Nzo Community Radio, Sajonisi Youth Radio and The Voice of Matatiele, Nali’bali’s story reach will be amplified further into these communities.

The stations will be broadcasting children’s story time, interviewing literacy mentors, spreading messages of events and offering tips for reading at home.

Station manager of Radio Sunny South, Nhlanhla Gcaleka, said they were committed to broadcasting children’s stories twice every weekday and to hosting a Saturday morning show discussing literacy tips.

“Radio Sunny South is fully on board with Nal'ibali’s Story Power initiative. We see our role as amplifying the voices in our community and children are often the last to be heard.

“Offering programming that speaks to children, in languages they love and with content they’re excited about, builds our communities and our audiences,” Gcaleka said.

Nal’ibali is showing its appreciation by giving a mobile mini-library to each station, stocked with storybooks that children can come and enjoy.

They will also offer training to enable presenters to craft their own children’s radio shows in the future.

Managing director of Nal’ibali, Jade Jacobson, said: “Community radio stations play a vital role giving children access to stories, in rural areas where book resources are minimal.

“This partnership proves that story power comes from people power. With these stations on board, we will reach thousands more children, teachers and story lovers across the country.”