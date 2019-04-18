Man shot and killed in KwaNobuhle

The body of a 32-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Pityana Street, KwaNobuhle, at about 8pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Siyabulela Mahola was shot multiple times in his upper body by an unknown number of gunmen.

“Residents heard the gunshots and alerted police. Several spent cartridges were found scattered near the body,” she said.

Asked if Mahola was a state witness or linked to any criminal case, Swart said he was not known to police.

Nothing was stolen during the attack.

Swart appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident, to contact Detective Constable Nyamiso Zinto on 082-319-9223.