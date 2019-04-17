Teen raped at knife-point on way home

A search for an alleged rapist is under way after a 15-year-old girl was attacked in Greenbushes on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the girl was accosted by a man while walking to her house in Ericadene informal settlement, in Greenbushes at about 6pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man threatened to kill her before raping her and then fleeing.

“The girl had caught a taxi from the Kabega Park area and was dropped off near Ericadene Street in Greenbushes.

“It is alleged that the teenager often walks home through nearby bushes. While walking home, she was attacked by a man who approached her from behind and held a knife to her throat,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said the girl ran home where she alerted her parents who contacted the police.

“The girl was taken to hospital where she was treated,” she said.

A case of rape is under investigation.