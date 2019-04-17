Special needs school is classroom by day, bedroom by night

More than 120 pupils with special needs in a Mpumalanga school are forced to use their classrooms as makeshift bedrooms and rely on bedpans to relieve themselves at night.

Classrooms at Masinakane Special School in Loding village near Siyabuswa transform into bedrooms every night because the school does not have a hostel.

The school's 137 children lay mattresses on their classroom floor every evening and remove them in the morning before lessons begin.

Mpostoli Masombuka, chairperson of the school's governing body, told Sowetan that they had been using dilapidated hostels at a nearby school, Mbulawa Secondary School, but were forced to vacate the premises for the childrens' safety last month.

"We don't know what to do but the department has promised to give us mobile classrooms next month," Masombuka said.

Masombuka said the school had been using the old dilapidated building as its hostel since 2008, but the building was already falling apart.

"It's an old building, we tried renovating it but it could fall apart anytime hence the children were removed."