SABC journalists robbed, again

SABC journalists are continuing to become targets of criminals after the public broadcaster's staff was robbed of their equipment while covering a story in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

The criminals pounced on the journalists and made off with the SABC equipment, the public broadcaster confirmed the incident in a statement.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation has noted with extreme concern the attempted hijacking and robbery of its journalists, while covering a story in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township this afternoon. The corporation is relieved that none of its crew members were harmed," said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.