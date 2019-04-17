R20,000 reward for missing rottweiler

A KwaZulu-Natal woman is offering a R20,000 reward for the safe return of her rottweiler.

Tyler Trenam told TimesLIVE that the black and tan canine, named Frankie, went missing from the Hilton Gardens area near Pietermaritzburg on April 12.

She believes that the gate didn’t close properly, which led to Frankie disappearing from the property.

"Frankie is part of our family and we are incomplete without him. We are devastated," Trenam said. Frankie has been with the family for the past three years.

Tracker dogs and foot searches over the last few days yielded no results. However, news of the missing dog has spread on social media with the flyer being shared hundreds of times.

Trenam believes that someone has taken Frankie. "I think someone has him. I don’t know for what motive but I feel that someone has picked him up and is keeping him," she said.

She said a R20,000 reward was up for his safe return.