Listeriosis linked firm sued for lack of hygiene

Polony firm Enterprise is accused of causing the world's biggest listeriosis outbreak by failing to observe crucial food safety practices.

The practices apparently included a failure to ensure that staff wash their hands before handling products.

This is what lawyers representing hundreds of victims in the class action lawsuit against food giant Tiger Brands, which owns Enterprise, have argued in papers filed at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The company was served with summons yesterday.

Tiger Brands is accused of failing to put proper testing mechanisms in place and failing "to take reasonable steps to ensure that the persons working on food premises were suitably qualified or adequately trained in the principles and practices of food safety and hygiene".

Practices, including making sure that staff handling food wash their hands after toilet visits, were apparently not enforced.

The listeria outbreak, which was traced to contaminated cold meat products including polony, viennas and russians resulted in 218 deaths.

The lawyers, Richard Spoor Attorneys, want the company to compensate all 1,068 people - including the deceased - affected by the outbreak.

The contaminated products were ultimately traced back to an Enterprise foods outlet in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The class action covers people who lost relatives, suffered miscarriages and became disabled after contracting the deadly infection.