Feud over worst clinic in South Africa

The construction of a replacement for the worst clinic in South Africa has stalled for 15 years because of a bitter feud between two royal families in the Eastern Cape. Cwele Clinic in Ngqeleni was supposed to have been built in 2004, but could not get off the ground because two traditional leaders – a chief and headwoman – and their subjects have been fighting about where it should be built.

