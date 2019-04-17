Fake resurrection fraud case postponed to establish accused's nationality

Mathe added that further arrests were expected to be made and that they were in possession of a warrant of arrest for one more suspect.

The matter was postponed until April 26 for verification of Dlamini’s nationality.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told the media that the church's leader Alph Lukau was not yet arrested as investigations were ongoing.

Asked whether the NPA was aware of reports that Brighton "Elliot" Moyo, the man who was “resurrected”, had died, Mjonondwane said: “We cannot comment on the matter because the South African Police Service are dealing with the investigations.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said in March that SAPS was investigating three cases of fraud opened in connection with the "resurrection" incident.

"One case was opened by a funeral parlour based here in Gauteng, another case was opened by people who said they were concerned citizens, and a third one was opened by pastor Mboro [Paseka Motsoeneng]," said Masondo.