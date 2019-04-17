East London woman accused of raping 14-year-old boys granted bail

A 44-year-old senior Eskom woman employee charged with raping two 14-year-old minor boys smiled and let out a sigh of relief when East London magistrate Fanie Stander granted her R1,000 bail on Tuesday.

On Friday, the woman, who has been in custody since her arrest last week, told magistrate Linda Magaxeni she would like her application to be prioritised as she had responsibilities and a job to get back to.

The bail court on Tuesday heard that the woman was a family friend of both boys’ parents and that she lived near their homes.

She said she intended to plead not guilty.

The state did not oppose bail, on condition that she reported to Bonza Bay police station every Wednesday between 6 am and 6 pm.

Investigating officer Sergeant Bongani Jali said the woman had no previous convictions or pending cases and was employed full-time, which meant she was not a flight risk.

However, he asked that she be ordered to move away from the minor boys and witnesses to an alternative address.

Jali said the father of one of the minors did not oppose that she be let out on bail.

In his judgment, Stander said he was satisfied exceptional circumstances had been proven to allow the woman to be released, although the charge was a serious offense.

He ordered her to relocate from her Bonza Bay home immediately and not to set foot on the property until her trial was finalised.