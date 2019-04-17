Congratulatory messages pour in as Naledi Pandor gets her PhD

Higher education minister Naledi Pandor has not only been thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list since Tuesday, but she has also dominated news headlines after obtaining a PhD in education from the University of Pretoria.

Pandor added her PhD to her already long list of academic accolades, which include a masters degree in general linguistics, which she obtained from the university of Stellenbosch, as well as a diploma in education from the University of London.

She has been praised for living up to her portfolio as the minister of education, and for inspiring young people to either pursue or continue their studies.

The minister took to Twitter to share the good news with her followers, who were quick to take to the comments to congratulate her.