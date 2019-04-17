Congratulatory messages pour in as Naledi Pandor gets her PhD
Higher education minister Naledi Pandor has not only been thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list since Tuesday, but she has also dominated news headlines after obtaining a PhD in education from the University of Pretoria.
Pandor added her PhD to her already long list of academic accolades, which include a masters degree in general linguistics, which she obtained from the university of Stellenbosch, as well as a diploma in education from the University of London.
She has been praised for living up to her portfolio as the minister of education, and for inspiring young people to either pursue or continue their studies.
The minister took to Twitter to share the good news with her followers, who were quick to take to the comments to congratulate her.
I received a phd in education from the University of Pretoria this afternoon. Now there are two doctors in the house @aishapandor @alenribic @pandorsuraya @UPTuks #Graduation2019 pic.twitter.com/JglegnzQDW— Naledi Pandor (@NalediPandor) April 16, 2019
Tha part where Naledi Pandor is saying she was embarrassed to be an older student, but she had to do it, is very necessarily inspiring #NalediPandor— Nkululeko Freedom (@NkariCarol) April 16, 2019
#NalediPandor did well for herself. Can they open #PoliticalDoors now.— Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) April 17, 2019
I salute you Dr. Naledi Pandor. You remain an inspiration in the face of insults directed at you in some circles! So proud of you #DrNalediPandor pic.twitter.com/6LAanECFiZ— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 16, 2019
But the Minister been studying before the young ones were born. Why would she follow their footsteps. I think its the other way round. It only took time for her because she's been working at the same time— Nelisiwe ???? (@Nelisiwe94) April 16, 2019