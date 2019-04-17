Boeing 737 MAX training changes are 'suitable': official

Changes that US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has proposed in the wake of two deadly accidents of its top-selling 737 MAX aircraft are "suitable," a government source said Tuesday.

However, Boeing has not yet submitted a planned software fix to the Federal Aviation Administration, the source told AFP.

The source said "the training is operationally suitable." However, Boeing has yet to submit the final software package.

Boeing has been working on a software fix for its anti-stall system following crashes in Ethiopia last month and Indonesia in October that killed nearly 350 people, both shortly after takeoff.

All 737 MAX aircraft have been banned from the world's skies since days after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, and the FAA has said it will not rush to approve the proposed fixes.

Crash investigators have zeroed in on the planes' anti-stall system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, which may have erroneously forced the planes down.

The grounding has put Boeing under increasing pressure, forcing it to halt deliveries of the aircraft. And US airlines are facing hundreds of daily flight cancelations through the summer, the peak travel seaso.