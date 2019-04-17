Benin votes - but with no opposition to choose from

Benin votes for a new parliament on April 28, but a country that was once seen as a model of democracy in Africa is facing a worrying political crisis.

Voters in the small West African state will get only one choice of members of parliament: for the first time in three decades, the opposition will not take part.

Election watchdogs ruled last month that only two parties, both allied to president Patrice Talon, met the toughened conditions of admissibility under new electoral laws. Their decision effectively barred the entire political opposition from fielding candidates.

"This is the first time that opposition parties will not be taking part in legislative elections since the return of the democratic era in 1991," said Steve Kpoton, a lawyer and political analyst.

Before 1991, Benin struggled under decades of authoritarian rule. The transition to democracy brought a flowering of political competition - five years ago, voters could chose from 20 parties for the 83 seats in parliament.