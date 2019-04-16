Sindiso Magaqa murder accused back in court

The three men who stand accused of the 2017 murder of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa are set to appear in Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The bail application hearing for Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane is expected to continue when the trio appear to face charges for Magaqa's murder, as well as the attempted murder of councillors Jabu Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafu.

Magaqa died in hospital several months after he, Msiya and Mafu were ambushed in Umzimkhulu.

Following much controversy over the lack of arrests in connection with Magaqa's death, a political task team investigating political killings in KZN arrested Harry Gwala district mayor Mluleki Ndobe and his municipal manager, Zwelibanzi Sikhosana, along with Myeza, Mpofana and Ncalane last month.

Ndobe, who is third on the ANC's provincial list, was arrested on March 17 and was detained for a week until charges were provisionally withdrawn against him on March 25, with the state citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

He told the media at the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court following his release that he "could be accused for anything, but definitely not murder or conspiracy to commit murder".