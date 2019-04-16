‘Neighbour from hell’ feud moves up a notch
Former policeman begs to be freed after his arrest for assault
The ongoing, vicious feud between a retired policeman and his neighbour saw Jacques Gouws, who is in his early 50s, arrested at his Pier Street, South End, home shortly after 2pm on Saturday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.