McBride roped in SSA when he realised 'criminal justice system is shaking'

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride has described a meeting with top law enforcement officials hosted within the State Security Agency (SSA) to allow for the independence of his institution.

However, he says, what was discussed and his attempts to convince members of the police, the Hawks, and the intelligence agency of Ipid's independence "fizzled off".

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, McBride said upon his return from suspension in October 2016, he realised the "criminal justice system is shaking".

"At a certain stage after my return, I realised there are counter investigations [by the police into Ipid] and that the criminal justice system is shaking ... I was concerned about national security. I then approached the SSA to call a meeting between all the heads of services so we could get an undertaking that we will be allowed to do our work," he said.