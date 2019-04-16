Listeriosis victims begin class action lawsuit for compensation

Hundreds of listeriosis victims are a step closer to getting compensation after their lawyers finally filed court papers in a class action lawsuit against food giant Tiger Brands.

Cathrine Marcus from Richard Spoor Attorneys confirmed that court papers were filed at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The listeria outbreak which was traced to contaminated cold meat products of polony, viennas and russians resulted in more than 200 deaths while there were 1,065 confirmed laboratory cases.

The cold meats were produced by Enterprise Foods which is a subsidiary of Tiger Brands. Most of those affected were pregnant women and infants.

The papers were filed after the court granted a certificate order in December, paving a way for victims to go ahead with the lawsuit.