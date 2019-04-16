Jason Rohde's counsel lashes judge as wife killer's appeal turned down

Former real estate executive Jason Rohde, jailed for killing his wife, is now pinning his hopes on the Supreme Court of Appeal after the high court dismissed an application for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence on Tuesday.

Rohde was sentenced to an 18-year jail term by the high court in Cape Town for murdering his wife Susan.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe also found him guilty of obstructing the administration of justice by making Susan's death look like suicide.

Salie-Hlophe thwarted Rohde's bid for freedom on Tuesday. His lawyer Daniel Witz confirmed that an application for leave to appeal, launched in March, had been dismissed.

"The application was dismissed," Witz said.

"It was set down for an hour hearing and it was dismissed. She [Salie-Hlophe] just said that in her view we were just rehashing argument that was already heard in trial. She believes we have no reasonable prospects of success on appeal. We obviously disagree. Our instructions now are that we should petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)."