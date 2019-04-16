Free jackets for cops was 'goodwill gesture', club manager tells extortion trial

A manager at one of Cape Town's swankiest nightclubs gave "gang unit" members branded jackets as a "goodwill gesture", a Cape Town Regional Court extortion trial heard on Tuesday.

This was after the officers moonlighted as security guards at Grand Café Africa's annual prizegiving ceremony in November 2017, said the club's brand manager Radley Dijkers.

Days earlier, said Dijkers, the unit's commander, Cpt Sharon Japhta, threatened to arrest him if he did not make a statement implicating Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and three other men in extortion.

After he made his statement, he called Japhta and requested the help of her unit to secure the prizegiving.

"I contacted Capt Japhta to find out if she could place some of her operatives at the event to keep me safe," said Dijkers.

"Most of the gang unit arrived in plain clothes," he said.

One of the members asked him for a Grand Café Africa puffer jacket and after asking Japhta for permission he gave her and her members six jackets worth a total of R1,800.

Dijkers' statement implicated Modack, Booysen, Ashley Fields, Jacques Cronjé and Carl Lakay in an alleged attempt to extort his company. He said the jackets were intended to "generate goodwill" towards him.