Foreign policy and ANC resolutions: 5 answers from Cyril Ramaphosa's Twitter session

The power of Twitter saw South Africans get instant responses to their questions from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a live question-and-answer session. He said he was pleased to have had an opportunity to engage the youth on their concerns, ranging from the general state of the country to youth unemployment.

These are five responses from Ramaphosa:

On industrial revolution

"We are on the move. We are already in the fourth industrial revolution. Our young people are leading the charge. They are in blockchain, digital technology, artificial intelligence -they are our fourth industrial soldiers."

Politician's presence in township and rural areas

"To be honest, we do not spend nearly enough time in our townships and villages; we go there when we engage in political work and government work. We need much more time to spend with our people."

Implementation of ANC resolutions

"All members and leaders of the ANC are duty-bound to implement the resolutions of our highest decision-making structure. Now is the time to move with greater urgency to ensure their implementation."

Improvements in foreign policy

"Our foreign policy is clearly based on advancing the interests of South Africa and those of our continent. We will continue focusing on forming beneficial partnerships with all other countries in the world who share the same values."

Workplace transformation

"We must admit that we've made tremendous progress in the public sector as far as transformation is concerned. The same cannot be said for the private sector. We will be seeking to hasten the pace of transformation in the private sector through the laws we've already put in place."