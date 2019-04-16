Fire damages two offices at Bellville police station

Police crime scene experts are busy on the scene at the Bellville police station where a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Damage to two administrative offices is being assessed at the police station after smoke was seen coming from a building at the back of the premises, said Captain FC van Wyk.

"The building is utilised by administrative personnel who were not inside at the time of the incident. No one was injured."

The police did not indicate if any crime scene files were damaged, instead saying only: "Detectives are busy probing the circumstances. We need to give space for the investigation to take place."