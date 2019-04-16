Body of missing 1-year-old found dumped in yard of Limpopo crèche

The body of a 1-year-old baby boy was found in the yard of a crèche at a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the baby was reported missing at around 8am on Monday.

Ngoepe said the child was allegedly staying by his father. The father went to the toilet in the evening and when he had returned, the child was missing, Ngoepe said.

"The child was reportedly staying with his father after he was separated from the mother."