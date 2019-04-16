Body of missing 1-year-old found dumped in yard of Limpopo crèche
The body of a 1-year-old baby boy was found in the yard of a crèche at a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the baby was reported missing at around 8am on Monday.
Ngoepe said the child was allegedly staying by his father. The father went to the toilet in the evening and when he had returned, the child was missing, Ngoepe said.
"The child was reportedly staying with his father after he was separated from the mother."
Ngoepe said police acted swiftly and found the body of the baby with multiple injuries at a crèche not far from the father's house.
The motive for the murder was not yet known.
Anyone with information can contact colonel Chabiseka Micheal Baloyi at 082 565 7345 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest police station.