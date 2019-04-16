Arrest warrant for perlemoen accused

Sentencing proceedings in the case involving perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault, his son and three others were delayed on Monday after one of the accused absconded.

The Port Elizabeth High Court heard that Jan “Danie” Prinsloo, 31, had been missing – and believed to be on the run – since Sunday evening.

Judge Glenn Goosen, looking frustrated, issued a warrant for Prinsloo’s arrest, ordering it to be executed immediately.

Blignault, 46, already serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted on similar charges of racketeering and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act in 2018, was expected to take the stand on Monday in mitigation of sentence.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges along with Morne jnr, 26, Jacob “Japie” Naumann, 35, Prinsloo, 31, and Paul Bezuidenhout, 22. Naumann is also in custody.

Morne jnr, Prinsloo and Bezuidenhout are all out on bail.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for the police to trace Prinsloo.

Defence advocate Johan van der Spuy said he had consulted with Prinsloo on Friday but had no idea of his current whereabouts.

State advocate Martin le Roux, meanwhile, said police had an idea of where to look for him.