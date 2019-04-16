Another school looted by thieves, this time in Midrand - and Lesufi is livid

A Midrand school was cleaned out of cash and computers on Monday night, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday.

“We are under siege from these criminals, how do people continue to derail education of our children in this fashion," said Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi in condemning the theft.

The break-in incident occurred at the Gideon Rambuwani Primary School in Klipfontein View, Midrand.

The lost equipment includes a server, two laptops, 27 computers, two cameras, R2,000 cash and a gas stove.

This follows the brazen theft at the state-of-the-art Menzi Primary School within a week of its opening in January, among a recent spate of school burglaries in various areas ranging from Lenasia to Pretoria.

A school safety summit is being hosted on Wednesday by both the Gauteng department of community safety and Gauteng department of Education to tackle school break-ins, gangsterism, bullying, as well as violence against pupils and teachers.