There are risks associated with recreational dagga use, company says

People who drive under the influence of marijuana double their risk of being in a car crash and one in 10 daily marijuana users become dependent on the drug.

This, according to PPS, a company which provides insurance for professionals, is what is known so far regarding the risks associated with recreational marijuana use.

The company was commenting on how the use of marijuana could affect people’s insurance.

The Constitutional Court ruled last year that the private cultivation, possession and consumption of cannabis was legal.