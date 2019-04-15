Public asked to call 10111 for an ambulance as EMS move buildings

The public have been asked to call 10111 if they need an ambulance as the Eastern Cape Department of Health move its new emergency medical service base to a state of the art building at Dora Nginza Hospital this week.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha said the R123 million new EMS base will be officially opened on Thursday.

He said the new base will have an on-site helipad and hangar to allow for the quick dispatch of the air ambulance and also have an ambulance unit, paramedic and rescue unit on site. He said the call centre will have an integrated call centre that will improve call taking and the dispatching of ambulances through a tracking system.

The head of the ambulance service in Nelson Mandela Bay requested that while they are moving staff, members of the public needing an ambulance call 10111.

"We have placed call takers at the 10111 care centre," he said.