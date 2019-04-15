Ndalo Media workers head to CCMA

Sixty former Ndalo Media employees are hauling media mogul Khanyi Dhlomo to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

This comes after widespread retrenchments at the company that saw them lose their jobs when Dhlomo shut down the magazine publisher.

More than 10 others were later employed under Ndalo TME. They have since been laid off.

Ndalo Media housed prominent magazines like Destiny, Destiny Man and Elle.

Dhlomo confirmed in December that she would be shutting down the company due to financial difficulties. In her statement, Dhlomo had said her focus would be on her employees and Ndalo Media stakeholders. However, the opposite is happening.

After the announcement, employees were told severance packages would be paid and that they would have access to their pensions and UIF, but this did not materialise.

Dhlomo apparently decided against the retrenchment process and proceeded to liquidate the company, which means employees will receive whatever is left after investors are paid.