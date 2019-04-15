Dros rape accused in hospital after feeling ill but described as 'stable'

The Dros child-rape accused was admitted to hospital after telling prison officials that he was not feeling well, the department of correctional services (DCS) said on Monday.

The man, who has been in custody since September last year, was apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria. He cannot be named until he has pleaded.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that, according to its records, the detainee reported at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison's care facility in person for medical attention.

He was examined by the department's health-care professionals, who then recommended that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination, Nxumalo said.

"The department said the remand detainee's health was stable, and he was waiting to be discharged back to prison."

The department denied an assertion by the anti-rape organisation Not In My Name that the remand detainee had allegedly overdosed on drugs.

The claim was "noted with dismay" by the department.

"Sadly, DCS was never asked nor engaged by #NotInMyName on the circumstances which may have led to him being treated by medical professionals," said the department.

The man's trial will start on September 9 in the high court in Pretoria and is expected to finish on September 20. He is facing charges of rape, kidnapping, drug possession, assault and defeating the ends of justice.