Bowling couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Mossel Bay police have confirmed Trevor Davis and his wife Elma, a couple well-known in bowling circles, have died in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said according to a preliminary investigation, it appeared Trevor shot his wife before turning the gun to himself.

Poje said no foul play was suspected.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after neighbours in the couple’s security complex in Mossel Bay called the police when gunshots went off.

Trevor was an executive committee member at Bowls SA and former president of both the Southern Free State Bowling Association and of Eden Bowls.

His wife Elma, was eminent bowler and gained her international colours in 2014, and represented South Africa with distinction, Bowls SA operations manager John Ravenscroft said.

In 2016 she won a bronze medal with two others in the triples at the World Outdoor Bowls championship in Christchurch.

Elma was also part of the SA team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we advise the tragic passing of Trevor Davis and his wife Elma. We record our grateful thanks for their contribution to our sport and extend our condolences to their families and friends,” Ravenscroft said.

Poje said a murder docket and an inquest docket were opened.