Attempted hijackings and gang-linked hitmen: Shootings rock SA
Recent shootings have dominated headlines in the country. From failed hijacking attempts to apparent hits, here are five recent shootings.
Durban factory
A man was found dead in a Durban factory on April 12 after paramedics received a call regarding a shooting in Park Hill, Durban.
The man had suffered shots in the head and chest and had to be declared dead on the scene. The motive of the shooting is not yet known.
Blairgowrie
One of five suspects was shot dead during a police chase following an attempted hijacking in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, also on April 12.
Police said the five suspects tried to hijack a vehicle in the area at around 5am. When being chased by police one suspect was shot dead; the four others were arrested.
The police said the four face charges of attempted hijacking and possession of illegal firearms.
Durban bus
A Durban bus driver was shot dead in Newlands West on April 9. The 23-year-old was alone in the bus before being shot in the chest.
Police said the man was declared dead on the scene due to multiple gun shot wounds. A case for murder has been opened.
Bryanston
A 59-year-old man was shot dead after he was followed home by alleged gunmen in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Tuesday.
CCTV footage showed the man sustained a gun shot to the head after he got out of his vehicle trying to flee from the gunmen.
Police said the motive for the murder was as yet unknown.
Kenilworth
A man sustained multiple gun shot wounds and died on the scene during a shooting at a petrol station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on April 6.
The police said the shooting was gang-related. Four suspects, including an 18-year-old, have since appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.