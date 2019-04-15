News

Ambulance stoned, but patient delivered safely

By Estelle Ellis - 15 April 2019
An ambulance was stoned on its way to Dora Nginza Hospital at the weekend
Image: Supplied

An ambulance crew managed to still deliver a patient safely to Dora Nginza Hospital on Saturday despite their vehicle being stoned when it drove pass  Kwazakhele. 

Bay Emergency Medical Services manager Brenhan Metune said the ambulance was dispatched to New Brighton on Saturday morning  and was on its way to the hospital when it came under attack.

The passenger side window of the ambulance was smashed by a large rock that was thrown at the vehicle. 

"However, the crew was unharmed and managed to drive away from the scene," Metune said. 

